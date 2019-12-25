At approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office received a call that a Tanos Exploration gas well had blown out and was releasing natural gas into the air. The well is located approximately 0.5 mile from Blocker Road in the area of Newton Road and Manning Road.
Harrison County Deputies, Harrison County Fire Marshall’s Office, Elysian Field Fire and ESD3 have been dispatched to the scene.
Representatives for Tanos are on scene and have contacted a company called Cudd Blowout Team that are on their way from Houston.
Local authorities said that they may ignite the well and/or that it could ignite itself. Residents within a 1-mile radius of the well will be evacuated for safety.
Tanos Exploration Company has reserved rooms at the Fairfield Inn of Marshall for any displaced residents. According to Harrison County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher, 10 homes had to be evacuated with a total of 24 individuals.
Deputies, Fire Marshall’s and personnel as well as representatives of Tanos Exploration Company will be assisting with the evacuation.
According to Fletcher, Blocker Road is passable to through traffic, however, no one within a 1-mile radius will be allowed to stay in their homes.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.