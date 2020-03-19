Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order starting Friday at midnight until April 3 as all restaurants and bars will be closed but drive-thru and pick up will be available.
Abbott also said during his executive order authorized by Chapter 418, standards set out by the president and the CDC:
- Every person in Texas should avoid social gatherings more than 10.
- No dining in at restaurants and bars and the closing of gyms.
- Drive thru and pick up is highly encouraged during this executive order.
- No visiting nursing homes. All schools in the state of Texas will be temporarily closed. Superintendents must continue to work on on-line courses.
"You can go to grocery stores, gas stations and banks. Domestic travel will be unrestricted. Government will continue to provide essential services," said Abbott during a press conference at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.
"Businesses should allow employees to work from home. If you work from the office, use best practices for hygiene," said Abbott, adding the last time a declaration like this was made was in 1901.
Abbott said it is "essential" to comply to the CDC standards and lay low the next two weeks.
He also praised the work of Northeast Texas Public Health District and the UT Health Science Center. Tyler has been one of 10 areas in Texas doing testing. The testing is for all of East Texas.
"The state of Texas is filled with best medical leaders," said Abbott. "And said we have the premiere local health officials in America who are advising their local leaders."
Since last Friday, stats in the state of Texas have changed, said Abbott. There were 39 cases of Texans who tested positive. Today, that number has grown to 140 people in the state of Texas. A week ago, 10 counties it was identified. Today, 27 counties are identified with cases.
"Texas historically, has been a proven model how we respond to natural disasters. We lead the nation in natural disaster declarations," said Abbott. "I started working on this in mid-January when I talked to Vice President Pence and I talked to President Trump when the first person was contracted with it."