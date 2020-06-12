An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in a residence Thursday.
On Thursday, June 11, 2020 at about 9 a.m., the Marshall Police Department was notified that human remains had been discovered inside a home located in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
MPD patrol officers responded to the location and entered the residence and discovered the skeletal remains of a human body inside. There was no immediate evidence of foul play and the remains were sent for an autopsy.
This investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released when it becomes available.