In order to minimize the impact of COVID-19 virus to citizens, the city of Marshall will immediately implement further modified operations for city facilities to protect the health of staff, citizens and visitors.
“The City of Marshall will make a shift to modified operations with our citizens and visitors in a select number of our city services. We have an obligation to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the safety of our employees. Our first responders with the Marshall Police Department and Marshall Fire Department, as well as our Public Works Department and all city employees, will continue to serve citizens as they meet the needs of our city," said City Manager Mark Rohr.
Public Facilities
- Water Billing Department at City Hall (401 S. Alamo Blvd) – In person payments from March 18 - April 15 will be suspended. The Water Billing Department is prepared to accept transactions for disconnect, reconnect, new services, payments, and questions by telephone at (903) 935-4435, online at www.marshalltexas.net or through the drive through lane. The office also has a drop box located in the drive through on the exterior of the building.
- Municipal Court (110 S. Bolivar Street) –The Municipal Court will suspend all court dockets and scheduled jury duty from March 18 - April 15. Contact the Municipal Court at (903) 935-4534 for the amount due or more information. Payments may be made online at trafficpayment.com, call (800) 444-1187 or mail a cashier’s check or money order to Municipal Court at 110 S. Bolivar Street, Suite 104B, Marshall, TX 75670.
- Marshall Public Library – Closed to public foot traffic from March 18 - April 15. Assistance by phone at (903) 935-4465 or email info@marshallpubliclibrary.org during normal office hours. Patrons may return books through the outside receptacles. While the Marshall Public Library is closed to foot traffic, they will be offering curbside pickup will be available from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday at the East entrance.
- Oaklawn Golf Course – Closed to the public from March 18- April 15.
- Marshall Visual Arts Center – Closed to public and private use from March 18 - April 15.
- All Marshall city playground equipment – Closed to the public from March 18 - April 15.
During this time, each city facility is being cleaned and disinfected. Disinfection best practices are being utilized in order to minimize the risk of exposure and community spread.
The city of Marshall Emergency Management Team will re-evaluate closures as we experience changes in COVID-19 precautions.