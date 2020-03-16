Marshall ISD will begin meal service free-of-charge to district students on Tuesday, March 17, during school closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The School Meal Service is free for any students 18 and under. Students must be present to receive a meal. Any student may pick up a meal from any location (listed below). All meal service is to be taken off campus. Cafeterias will not be open for anyone to sit and eat.
Bagged meals will include a lunch for the day of pick up and a breakfast for the following morning. Meals will be provided through a drive-up option for families to help prevent the spread of illness.
Meal service time will be 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at 3 schools: David Crockett Elementary, Price T. Young Elementary, and Marshall High School.
When picking up meals, please do not park or get out of your vehicle. Students who walk to the school may pick up a meal to take with them.
Please follow the pick up directions below at the school nearest you:
SCHOOLS
David Crockett:
Cars enter and exit through the one way drive from John Reagan St.. Meals will be handed to eligible students in each car.
Price T. Young:
Cars enter and exit through the one way drive from Carters Ferry Rd. or Emory St.. Meals will be handed to eligible students in each car.
MHS:
Cars turn into the bus turnaround behind the gym from Maverick Dr. Meals will be handed to eligible students in each car.