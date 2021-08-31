Today, at approximately 1:50 p.m. dispatch received a call in reference to a large number of gunshots heard near the intersection of Sanford and West Meredith Street, which is close to Price T. Young Elementary School.
According to Marshall Superintendent Richele Langley, MPD contacted the MISD PD and said there was a suspect firing shots near the intersection.
"MISD PD were already on the campus and we dispatched other officers to the campus. Mr. Chilcoat, Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services contacted Blake Langley, the principal at PTY, and recommended a campus lockout, which is where no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus, yet the school day continues "as is" inside," she said. " Within five minutes, MPD had contacted MISD PD and stated the culprits had been apprehended. At that time the lockout was lifted."
Officers with the Marshall Police Department, with the assistance of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS troopers, and the Joint Violent Crimes Task Force, have detained three juveniles and three adult males involved in the shooting incident.
The investigation into this incident is currently ongoing. More information will be released in the Marshall News Messenger as it becomes available.