As a cautionary move, the city of Marshall will suspend all events in city facilities and parks beginning March 16 and lasting until April 15.
This will include events at facilities, such as the Marshall Convention Center, Memorial City Hall, Marshall City Arena, Marshall Visual Arts Center, Marshall Main Street downtown, Community Centers and all league events at parks.
City Manager Mark Rohr stated, “this safeguard is in place for our citizens and our visitors. We also have an obligation to region, state, and country to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.”
The City of Marshall will continue to hold public meetings related to the City Commission and City Board functions. Hand sanitizer will be available at all City of Marshall meetings for the health of our residents.
The City requests residents who are experiencing symptoms such as cough or fever to refrain from attending these meetings. Residents who have traveled to affected areas are also asked to refrain from attendance. Any citizen may submit a written statement to be read at City Commission meeting in the Public Comments by emailing the statement to nickerson.stormy@marshalltexas.net.
The City of Marshall encourages residents to stream City Commission meetings live on our Facebook page at City of Marshall – City Hall and on our local Fidelity Communications access channel.
The City of Marshall leaders and staff will continue to monitor the situation on an ongoing basis and notify residents and visitors of community updates.
“Like many of you, we have spent the last few weeks learning and monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and how it has affected and will further impact our community. The City of Marshall’s Emergency Management team along with the City of Marshall, Harrison County representatives and the Marshall Harrison County Health District representatives have monitored daily conference calls with the State pertaining to the COVID-19. We are continuously monitoring this constantly changing chain of events. We want to assure everyone that we are connected and working with government experts, neighboring cities and others to get the latest in information and instruction,” stated Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.
The City of Marshall is following the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidelines and recommendations on the steps our community can take to help prevent catching or spreading the disease. This is an attempt to share specific instructions with our citizens. This is a rapidly evolving situation and we will do our best to keep our citizens informed of the latest information.
- It has been expressed that communities practice Social Distancing which include:
- Restrict physical contact such as handshaking. Use a closed fist to greet and in situations such as in pressing buttons to elevators, community keypads, publicly used buttons, light switches etc.
- Maintain a safe distance of six (6’) feet between individuals.
- Open doors when possible with closed fist or hip, trying not to grasp with your hands.
- Avoid large gatherings
- People should consider limiting or eliminating travel involving flights or cruises.
- Practice good personal hygiene practices such as:
- Hand washing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoiding touching of eyes, nose or mouth.
- Regularly wash hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- If soap is not available, use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay informed by using any of the following sites:
- www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus
- https://hes32-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=www.mynethealth.org%2fservices%2fpublic%2demergency%2dpreparedness%2fcoronavirus&umid=9f9ebc14-e84d-4ec6-ad0a-264afdf3e4bf&auth=c50946f0ecf27e3f63c0cc054e1a5f43a88e28b0-7890f2e3516c2940da0a580e70e74398f03549df
- https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- You can also contact the Marshall-Harrison County Health District at 903-938-8338 or 1-866-310-9698.