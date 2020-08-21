Officials have found the body of 36-year-old Jamie Harper, a Harleton woman was had been missing since June 18, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Her body was recovered from inside her vehicle in woods off the roadway near CR 2879 and Texas 154 between Harleton and Diana.
Harrison County Chief Deputy B.J. Fletcher said contractors mowing the right of way Friday near the intersection spotted a white object in tall grass in the woods. The contractors went to see what it was, realized there was someone in the driver’s seat and called 911.
"At this time, it looks like she simply ran off the road, possibly at a high rate of speed," Fletcher said. "With an eight foot slope in the road, you couldn't see the vehicle." Though an official cause of death and identity along with a fatality accident scene reenactment will be conducted by Texas Department of Public Safety, HCSO has notified her family of her death.
"Sgt. Fuller and the CID team with HCSO have worked tirelessly on this case even to the point where they didn't go home for 24-hour periods," he said. "Though this is incredibly sad we are glad we are able to bring some kind of closure to the family and we offer our greatest condolences to her family and friends."
Fletcher said his office had many leads throughout the past two months.
"We are so glad the vicious things we heard did not happen in or around the county. We were working so many hearsay leads against the clock to bring closure to the family," he said.
Throughout the past two months, the following people and agencies aided in the search for Harper: HCSO Criminal Investigations Sgt. Fuller and the HCSO CID team, Longview Fire dive teams, Shreveport Fire Cadaver Dogs, Harrison and Marion County Game Wardens, Homeland Security, Tyler FBI, Marshall PD, Texas Rangers and Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain.
Further information will be provided by DPS after a fatality accident investigation is completed.