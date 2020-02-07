A narcotics search was executed by members of the Marshall Police Department in the 2100 block of Lancaster Street in Marshall this morning.
The search warrant was obtained after an investigation stemming from multiple drug related incidents at the residence in question including a home invasion robbery with shots fired, a drive-by shooting, in addition to burglaries and thefts in the surrounding neighborhood.
According to Marshall PD Public Information Officer Lt. Len Ames, the department had received multiple complaints about constant traffic in and out of the house, and this combination of events resulted in the investigation that led to the issuance of a narcotics search warrant.
The warrant was served without incident and one arrest was made as a result. Denouis Simmons, 32 of Marshall, was charged with Delivery of Marijuana greater than ¼ ounce and less than five pounds in a Drug Free Zone and was booked into the Harrison County Jail.