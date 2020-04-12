The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Harrison County on Sunday morning.
According to information released by the NWS, the tornado stayed on the ground for 7.49 miles from Scottsville to Waskom and was 100 yards wide. It lasted from 9:09 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. No fatalities and no injuries were reported. Estimated peak winds of the tornado were 107 mph.
"This storm uprooted trees and downed powerlines in the area. This was one of the first tornadoes that occurred Easter morning throughout the area," the NWS stated in a release.
According to the Enhanced Fujita Scale classifying tornadoes, an EF1 tornado falls into the 'weak' category.
Storms left numerous individuals without power on Sunday morning and additional storms rolled into the area Sunday night. For more information see the Tuesday edition of The Marshall News Messenger.