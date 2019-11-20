A person of interest is in custody after a fire was deemed intentionally set on Wednesday.
At 3:47 p.m. Nov. 20, fire units were dispatched to 1001 Five Notch Road for a structure fire. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames.
The structure was an abandoned house with no one legally living there at the time of the time. No injuries are reported, according to Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.
Roads surrounding the fire were closed due to firetrucks and fire hose that were used to battle the blaze. The fire investigation will continue.