Today at 11:30 a.m., City of Marshall Mayor Terri Brown issued a Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease as a positive test of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Harrison County, Texas.
Additional information and data are being collected at this time. The City of Marshall Emergency Management Team composed of representatives from the City of Marshall, Harrison County, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System – Marshall and the Marshall – Harrison County Health District continue to meet on a regular basis to review developments and make appropriate responses to safeguard our community.
The press release stated that starting immediately:
- That a local state of disaster and public health emergency is hereby declared in the City of Marshall pursuant to §418. l08(a) of the Texas Government Code.
- Pursuant to §418.108(b) of the Texas Government Code, the local state of disaster and public health emergency shall continue for a period of not more than seven (7) days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the Marshall City Commission.
- Pursuant to §418.108(c) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster and public health emergency shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the City Secretary.
- Pursuant to §418.108(d) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster and public health emergency activates the Marshall Emergency Management Plan.
- Pursuant to §418.108(g) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster authorizes the Mayor to control ingress to and egress from the City of Marshall and to control the movement of persons and the occupancy of premises within the City of Marshall.
- All officers and employees of the City of Marshall, including without limitation all law enforcement officers employed by the City of Marshall and all emergency medical personnel employed by the City of Marshall, are hereby authorized and directed to cooperate to the fullest extent allowed by law with the health authority designated by the City of Marshall pursuant to Chapter 121 of the Texas Health and Safety Code to enforce any and all communicable disease control measure by said health authority pursuant to Chapter 81 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or other applicable law.
Citizens are urged to follow following the Centers for Disease Control’s national guidelines and the Executive Order GA-08 by Governor Greg Abbott.
It has been expressed that our community practice Social Distancing which includes:
- Restrict physical contact and publicly used areas.
- Maintain a safe distance of six (6’) feet between individuals.
- Every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of 10 or more per Executive Order of Governor Abbott.
- Residents should not visit nursing homes, retirement, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
- In accordance with the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors. Residents may still utilize drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options through the Executive Order.
- Regularly wash hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.
- If soap is not available, use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. All persons should remain in the home if one person in the home exhibits symptoms.
If you are experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing, been exposed to a sick traveler or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, contact your healthcare provider immediately. Be sure to call before going to your doctor or an emergency department to prevent any potential spread.