A tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Shreveport until midnight tonight.
A watch means that conditions are favorable and that a tornado may form. As darkness falls it is especially important for citizens to have weather alerts set on their phones as they go to bed.
According to the Storm Prediction Center and the National Weather Service, there is an increasing threat of all modes of severe weather this evening including strong tornadoes, large hail, high winds and heavy rain.
Please take any warnings that develop over the evening hours seriously and seek shelter if needed. Do not drive into high water.