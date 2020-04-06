3:30 p.m. UPDATE:
An hour after announcing eight total COVID-19 cases, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims has now been informed of three more cases, bringing the new total of COVID-19 positive cases to 11 for Harrison County.
ORIGINAL STORY (2 P.M.):
Today, two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Harrison County, bringing the total to eight.
County Judge Chad Sims said that the county was notified today by the Department of State Health Services that there are two more residents that have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. It is not known at this time how these residents contracted the virus.
“Our national leaders warned over the weekend that the U.S. would see an uptick this week in confirmed cases of the virus and related deaths,” said Sims.
He urged residents to please take this global pandemic and mandatory stay-at-home orders, as a result of it, seriously.
“For your safety and that of your neighbors, please stay home,” said Sims.
Sims said that he heard from a number of employers that are taking extra steps to keep their employees and the public healthy. He urged the community to follow all the CDC hygiene guidelines, whether at work or at home.
"Thank you all for continuing to be positive and supportive of each other. This is a large county but not so large that we don't all feel like neighbors. Please continue to do your part and we'll get through this together," he said.