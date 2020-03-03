Unofficial early voting totals have been released for Harrison County.
In the County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1, Incumbent William Hatfield is in the lead with 913 votes (51.7 percent) and Robert Bryan has 853 votes (48.3 percent).
For County Commissioner Precinct No. 3 Incumbent Phillip Mauldin is leading with 890 votes (72.7 percent) and Rodney Blackwell has 334 votes (27.2 percent).
For State Rep. District 9 Incumbent Chris Paddie is in the lead for Harrison County with 3,820 (79.5 percent) and Mark Williams has 984 votes (20.4 percent). Paddie is also in the lead in several other counties.
In Harrison County, President Donald Trump received 4,788 votes (96.47 percent) for the Republican nomination. Trump has been declared the winner in Texas for the Republican nomination.
In the Democratic Primary, the top leader for Presidential nominee in Harrison County is Joseph Biden with 666 votes (38.7 percent) and Michael Bloomberg as second with 423 votes (24.6 percent).
More unofficial results will be released by the News Messenger tomorrow as they become available.