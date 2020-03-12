The Marshall Police Department has released the identity of the victim from Tuesday's fire, which is being investigated as a homicide.
The victim of this crime has been identified as Alexis Manning, 21, of Marshall.
On Tuesday, March 10 at 10:41 a.m., the Marshall Emergency Telecommunications center received a call reporting smoke coming out of a second story bedroom in the Ryan’s Crossing Apartment complex located in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd.
Marshall Fire Department and Marshall Police Department units were dispatched to the location and observed a visible fire coming from that bedroom. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control, but they discovered one deceased individual inside the apartment.
That victim has been identified as Manning.
The Marshall Police Department is asking that anyone who has information that may assist detectives with this investigation please call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4540 or if you wish to remain anonymous you may submit a tip with Crimestoppers by calling 903-935-9969 or by using the P3 Mobile App.