Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty announced today via social media that Waskom Elementary School will be closed Aug. 16-20 due to a staff shortage from COVID-19.
"We feel this is the best decision to protect our students, staff, and community during this time. I do apologize for the inconvenience this late notice may cause. The staff has contacted us throughout the weekend and there is no way to staff our elementary school at this time. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we get through this period. We encourage each of you to stay safe and help us get back into school next week," she said.
The WES staff will not report to work this week while the building is being deep cleaned.
The elementary school will use the minutes in the calendar that they have banked to cover this time off. At this time, these days will not be required to be made up.
"However, if we have to close the elementary school again, the time will need to be made up during the school year or at the start of summer. There will be no remote learning offered at the elementary campus this week. The safety of our Wildcats is the main focus at this time," she said.
Waskom Middle School and Waskom High School campuses will resume as normal.
Again, thank you for your patience and understanding, school officials said.
Waskom ISD officially started classes on Wednesday, Aug. 11.