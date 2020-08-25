Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, the National Weather Service in Shreveport issued a tropical storm warning for Harrison County and portions of East Texas until further notice.
A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours. The peak wind forecast is 40-50 mph with gusts to 75 mph gusts. Window for these winds is early Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.
A threat to life and property exists and residents are advised to plan for dangerous wind. Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible.
Potential impacts from wind are expected to be significant. Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored.
Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over.
Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.
Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines.
Peak rainfall amounts are expected to be 3 to 6 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts.
Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely.
- PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding.
- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life.
Potential impact from rain are expected to be extensive. Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.
- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.
Turn around, don't drown. DO NOT DRIVE though high water.