The City of Marshall has now implemented a burn ban, following the order imposed by Harrison County, Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said Wednesday morning.
"As you know, Harrison County went under a burn ban. The city has followed suit," said Cooper.
"Violators will be ticketed," he said.
"After the ban has been lifted, we will honor any time remaining on any previously-held city burning permits," said Cooper.
The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved the burn ban order Tuesday. The ban will be in place for the entire county unless restrictions are terminated earlier based on officials' determinations that the circumstances that required the order no longer exist.
According to the order, outdoor burning is prohibited with the exception of outdoor cooking only in enclosed pits or grills. The order also prohibits outdoor burning in barrels.
A violation of the order is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.