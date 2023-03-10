Celebrate spring by visiting Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge. The CLNWR (former Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant at Karnack) has over 8,000 acres of beauty, diversity and historic interest. There are five established trails varying in lengths and habitats. You will see both how nature restores itself and how humans can help with restoring natural habitats.
The auto tour route takes you to the various trailheads where you can see some of the historic structures from LHAAP and signage discussing both the history and interesting biology of the refuge. The auto tour route is also a great option for bicycling. Paddlers can access Goose Prairie from the dock at Starr Ranch.
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists (CBTMN) invites you to enjoy a different featured trail in March and April. Volunteers will be available at the Visitor Center deck and at the trailhead of the featured trail for one Saturday morning each month. They will help you get oriented to the Refuge, help you locate the trails and even walk the featured trail with you if you so request.
On March 18, the featured trail is the half mile Magazine Trail. CBTMN will be hosting visitors on March 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. Hikers should wear sturdy walking shoes. Volunteers will be also available for an eight to 10-mile bicycle ride that explores the refuge. Riders should be prepared to ride on some gravel roads and bring their own water.
Other featured trails (time to be determined) will be April 29 on the Hope Cemetery Trail and May 20 on the Starr Ranch trail.
You can contact Cypress Basin TMN at cypressbasintmn@gmail.com or http://txmn.org/cypress/ or https://www.facebook.com/CypressBasinChapterTMN/.