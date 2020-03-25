Due to concerns and event cancellations related to the coronavirus, the Messenger is compiling a list of local events (and events impacting Harrison County and the surrounding area) that have been rescheduled or canceled.
The list also includes modified schedules for entities and businesses.
Submit event changes to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. This list will be modified and added to as events change.
Aquila’s Theater 1984 (POSTPONED, TBD)
Annual Production Sale of Angus Cattle by Hayes Brothers (POSTPONED, TBD)
Autism Advocacy & Support Concert (CANCELED)
Business and Industry luncheon — Marshall Chamber (CANCELED)
Celtic Angels at Memorial City Hall (CANCELED)
Champion for Children (CLOSED through March 22)
Chamber After Hours at Fairfield Inn — Marshall Chamber (CANCELED)
City of Marshall Water Billing Department in person payment (CLOSED until April 15)
City of Marshall Municipal Court (CANCELED through April 15)
City of Marshall Public Library (CLOSED through April 15 — Curbside book pickup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the East entrance)
City of Marshall Playground Equipment (CLOSED through April 15)
Cypress Valley Bible Church services (CANCELED)
Dollar General (open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for Seniors over age 60 ONLY; all stores closing one hour early)
Don’t mess with Texas Trash Off (CANCELED)
Elvis and Cher at Memorial City Hall (POSTPONED, TBD)
Evangelical Presbyterian Church services (CANCELED)
ETBU (Campus CLOSED through April 5; online classes)
Family Fun Day at Marshall Library (CANCELED)
Farm City Week (CANCELED; online auction to help students TBD)
First United Methodist Church services (CANCELED) — online worship at 10 a.m. each Sunday
Harrison County Master Gardener plant sale (CANCELED)
Hallsville ISD (CLOSED through March 27)
Healthfest 2020 (POSTPONED until fall)
History, Haunts and Legends (POSTPONED until fall)
Immanuel Baptist Church services (CANCELED) — message available online
Just Breathe For Nancy’s Sake fundraiser (POSTPONED, TBD)
Louisiana casinos (CLOSED until March 30)
Marshall ISD Meal pick up — Meal service time will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at David Crockett Elementary, Price T. Young Elementary, and Marshall High School.
Marshall Symphony An Up Close and Personal Concert (CANCELED)
Marshall Symphony Meet Your Orchestra (CANCELED)
Marshall National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (CANCELED)
Marshall Visual Arts Center (CLOSED through April 15)
MTX Surveing Grand Reopening (CANCELED)
New Town Neighborhood Association appreciation dinner March 27 (POSTPONED, TBD)
New Town Neighborhood Association Meeting April 7 (CANCELED)
New Town Neighborhood Association Clean-Up April 8 (POSTPONED, TBD)
Oaklawn Golf Course (CLOSED until April 15)
Panola College renovation unveiling Ribbon Cutting (CANCELED)
Superone, Brookshires, Spring (Shortened hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 5 percent discount for all senior citizens)
Walmart Supercenter (Shortened hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
Wiley College (Campus CLOSED for the semester)