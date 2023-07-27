Carter BloodCare has announced that the supply of Type O blood, both O positive and O negative, has reached critical levels.
Under critical-level conditions, Carter BloodCare said the community has less than one day’s supply of Type O blood on-hand. This shortage has a direct impact on the health of the communities served by Carter BloodCare in North, Central and East Texas. Under critical-level conditions, surgeries and medical procedures may be delayed for an extended time until the necessary blood becomes available.
While all blood types are needed, the critical-level status for type O is the most serious health situation for the community. O negative is the universal donor blood type, meaning it can be used to treat any patient, regardless of their individual blood type. O negative is also the only type of blood used to treat premature and unborn babies. O positive can be used in emergency situations, such as severe trauma or massive bleeding injuries sustained in vehicle accidents.
Need for Blood Always Urgent in Summer
Blood donations typically drop in the summer, and 2023 is no exception. The blood supply drops as students go on break — high school blood drives account for up to 25 percent of the community blood supply — and families focus on vacations. By donating blood, donors help people in urgent need of transfusions, including trauma patients, those undergoing cancer treatments and many others.
Eligible donors are urged to support the community and give blood at their local Carter BloodCare donor center or blood drive. Visit CarterBloodCare.org or call (800) 366-2834.
About Carter BloodCare
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 200 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The nonprofit 501©(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 440,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products.