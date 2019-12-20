The city of Marshall plans to issue the lift on the boil water notice, hopefully after noon, today, officials said.
"City of Marshall extends our sincere appreciation to local residents and businesses for their patience as we experienced our first citywide Boil Water Notice," spokesperson Stormy Nickerson said.
She said once the water system achieved the proper water pressure by midmorning Thursday, water collections from across the city were sent to an accredited laboratory as required by state law from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
"We anticipate results from our water test at approximately 12:00 p.m., today," said Nickerson.
"The City of Marshall Public Works Department will issue the lift on the boil water notice as soon as the test results are received and the City of Marshall can verify the high quality of water for our citizens," she indicated.