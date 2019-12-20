Following the water line break on Wednesday evening, city of Marshall Public Works Department completed the repair and testing of its water safety on Thursday, Dec. 19.
"After compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality testing procedures, the citywide Boil Water Notice is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption on December 20, 2019," said city spokesperson, Stormy Nickerson.
City officials noted that according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, a Boil Water Notice is used as a precaution or notification to protect consumers from drinking water that may have been contaminated with disease causing organisms.
"In the case of the water line break on December 18, 2019, the City of Marshall experienced both low distribution pressure and water outages mandating a Boil Water Notice," Nickerson indicated. "The City of Marshall Public Works Department has verified proper water distribution pressures and the microbiological sample marked 'special' collected from representative locations throughout the system were analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption."