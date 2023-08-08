The City of Marshall will conduct its annual Smoke Testing Program during August and September.
Smoke testing is a common method used to identify sections of the sanitary sewer collection system that have cracks, leaks, or faulty connections which allow rainwater to enter the underground pipe network. Excessive rainwater reduces a pipe’s capacity to transport sewage to the wastewater treatment plant.
The following streets are included in the 2023 Smoke Testing Program: Blackburn, Brown, Louisiana, May, Norwood, Oris, Rainey, Speed, Summit, Talley, Van Zandt and West.
Weather permitting, the project will begin on Aug. 7 and be completed by Sept. 30, the city said.
According to a frequently asked questions guide provided by the city, the smoke testing program is conducted because “the sanitary sewer system is only designed to handle sewage; the addition of rainwater/storm water causes many problems in the collection system. The City intends to locate and repair as many of these infiltration issues as possible so that a heavy rain won’t overwhelm the sanitary sewer system or interfere with the operation of the wastewater treatment plant.”
The city noted “excessive rainwater in the sanitary sewer essentially ‘robs’ the pipe of capacity.”
“This capacity or space in the sanitary sewer pipe should be used to transport sewage to the wastewater treatment plant, not rainwater. If the sanitary sewer pipe is at or near the design capacity, there is simply no available room for this extraneous rainwater,” the city said. “During extended periods of rainfall or after even one heavy rain many pipes become surcharged or ‘over full.’ Since there is no room for the extra water a backup or an overflow may occur. A backup causes wastewater to ‘backup’ into a home or business connected to the sewer line. An overflow allows wastewater to escape from manholes or other openings into the environment.”
During a smoke test, crews will blow a dense white smoke into the sanitary sewer system.
“The smoke will escape again through openings such as holes in manhole covers and plumbing vent pipes located on or near rooftops,” the city said. “Smoke will also escape through defects such as cracks or breaks, open or broken cleanout covers, damaged or defective manhole frame seals, illegally connected roof or area drains and any other opening(s).”
The city said crews would not need to enter homes during the test, and that smoke should not come into homes either.
“Smoke should only enter your premises if the traps in your home are dry or defective, or if you have uncapped or broken drain pipes,” the city said. “You may want to pour some water down your drains or unused plumbing fixture(s) to insure that the drain trap will be effective — run the water through these fixtures for approximately one minute.”