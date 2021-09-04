Texas issued a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) alert late Friday evening for Jessica Adair, a 46-year-old from the Gill community that has been missing since Monday, Aug. 30.
A CLEAR alert is similar to an AMBER alert but specifically for adults ages 18 to 64 that may be in serious danger.
The CLEAR alert assists law enforcement in locating and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects.
Harrison County and area law enforcement entities are asking for the public's help in finding Adair who is described as a white female with blonde hair, standing at 5’5” and weighing 155 pounds.
She was last seen wearing an “H&W Honda” black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. She does not have her purse or cell phone with her and she has a medical condition that requires daily medication.
She was reported missing from her residence on Harris Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. by her son on Monday.
A $3,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to her location.
If anyone has information regarding the location of Adair, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or call 911.