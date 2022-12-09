TYLER — The Wiley College men’s basketball team looked poised for overtime, but Antonio Jones had other ideas. He hit a three-quarter court shot as time expired to complete a 20-point comeback in an 87-84 victory over Texas College Tuesday at Gus F. Taylor Gymnasium.
The victory is the Wildcats’ first away from Alumni Gymnasium this season and snaps a four-game losing streak.
Jones, who saw his first action in Saturday’s exhibition game at Tarleton State University, started and had a night to remember. He led all scorers with 30 points — hitting 12 of 19 field goal attempts. In addition to his points, Jones contributed six rebounds, six assists and three steals.
The Wildcats (4-5) trailed nearly the entire first half. They were outshot 51.6 to 43.3 percent, including 55.6 to 16.7 percent from 3-point territory. Wiley College turned the ball over 12 times and only forced four. It trailed 45-33 at halftime.
At the beginning of the second half, the Wildcats missed two shots and turned it over. Texas College hit three 3-pointers to extend its lead to 20. Jones sparked an eight-point run with a second-chance bucket. A layup by David Williams and a dunk by Harvey cut the margin to 12.
Trailing by eight with less than nine minutes remaining in the game, Jones hit a 3-pointer and Williams made a layup to cut the margin to three. Jones gave the Wildcats their first lead since early in the game with a layup with 4:32 left in the contest.
The lead changed hands three times. The Wildcats trailed by four with less than a minute remaining. Jalen Brown hit a layup to pull them within two. Texas College committed a five-second violation. Jones found Williams wide open, who laid it in to tie the game with 20 seconds left.
The Steers lost track of their timeouts and were given a technical foul for calling a timeout when they had none. Demarius Houston sank both free throws to put Wiley College ahead by two. The Wildcats were called for a foul with 1.3 seconds left which allowed Texas College to tie it at the free throw line.
Harvey passed to Jones, whose game-winning shot went straight into the net. His teammates mobbed him in celebration.
Williams finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Brown tallied nine points. Houston contributed eight points and five rebounds. Harvey notched seven points, five assists and four rebounds.
The Wildcats continue their road stretch at Arkansas Baptist University on Monday. They defeated the Buffaloes 73-70 at Alumni Gymnasium on Nov. 5.