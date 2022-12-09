MARSHALL — ETBU had 16 players earn CSC All-Academic Awards recently in volleyball, football and soccer, the school announced.
Volleyball
Four East Texas Baptist University volleyball student-athletes have earned the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District award. This is the first year that the CSC has changed the way for All-District selections are made with a 3.5 grade point average or higher. All award winners advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. CSC members no longer vote for All-District winners as all that are nominated make the All-District team.
Lillie Hill (Schertz), Alexis Mack (Magnolia), Hannah Perry (Wylie), and Avery Reid (Magnolia) all made the CSC All-District team. These four student-athletes are the first to make the All-District team since 2016 when head coach Mallory Matthews was voted onto the team. She then made the Academic All-American team as the second member of the program to make the All-American team.
ETBU finished the year as the American Southwest Conference Tournament runners-up with a 20-7 record.
Lillie Hill | Jr. | Mathematics & Secondary Education
3-time All-ASC…All-ASC second-team, All-ASC third-team…All-ASC East second-team…ASC co-freshman of the year…ASC Libero of the Year…ASC East Player of the Week…2-time ASC Player of the Week…500-dig club in a season.
Alexis Mack | So. | Finance
Played in 91 sets with 25 matches played…54 kills…second on the team in blocks with 45
Hannah Perry | So. | Kinesiology
Played in 101 sets in 27 matches…led team with 66 blocks…142 kills
Avery Reid | So. | Nursing
2-time All-ASC first-team…ASC freshman of the year…two-time ASC Player of the Week…30 kills vs. UMHB
Football
E.J. Burgess and Alek Child have been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team for the East Texas Baptist University football program. This is the first year that the CSC has changed the way for All-District selections are made with a 3.5 grade point average or higher. All award winners advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot.
Burgess (Denham Springs, Louisiana) and Child (Castroville) are the first student-athletes to make the All-District team since 2018. Brian Baca was the last student-athlete to be on an Academic All-District team. Both players will now be on the ballot for Academic All-American and are two of the 20 American Southwest Conference football players to be earn this award.
ETBU finished the season at 5-5 and was 4-4 in the ASC.
E.J. Burgess | Sr. | Political Science/Pre-Law
Three-time ASC All-Academic…Four-year player…one interception…10 passes defended…38 tackles
Alek Child | Sr. | Kinesiology
Two-time ASC All-Academic…Two-time All-ASC…All-ASC second-team…All-ASC third-team…averaged 40.3 yards per punt…nine punts of 50+ yards…two punts of 60+ yards.
Men’s Soccer
Four East Texas Baptist University men’s soccer student-athletes have earned the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District award. This is the first year that the CSC has changed the way for All-District selections are made with a 3.5 grade point average or higher. All award winners advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. CSC members no longer vote for All-District winners as all that are nominated make the All-District team.
Matthew Dieb (Arlington), Joseph Flores (Nacogdoches), Garrett Garvin (Ovilla), and Bruno Palmieri (Santos) were all named to the CSC Academic All-District team. They are the first student-athletes for the program to earn the award. In the past, the Academic All-District selections were voted on as this is the first year of the new change where the student-athletes nominated automatically receive All-District.
ETBU finished the year at 7-7-3 ending the season on a three-match unbeaten streak.
Matthew Dieb | Jr. | Finance/Accounting | 3.82 GPA
ASC All-Academic…ASC Honorable Mention…ASC Defensive Player of the Week…15 matches played…two goals…three shutouts
Joseph Flores | So. | Business Management | 3.70 GPA
ASC All-Academic…Played in 15 matches starting 12…eight shots…two on goal…had three shots vs. Howard Payne
Garrett Garvin | Jr. | Business Administration | 3.68 GPA
ASC All-Academic…two-time All-ASC…All-ASC first-team…All-ASC second-team…led the team with five goals, two assists, and 12 points…posted a goal and assist in upset win over Texas Dallas this year
Bruno Palmieri | So. | Biology | 4.00 GPA
ASC All-Academic…All-ASC second-team…17 matches played…had two goals, one assist, and five points.
Women’s Soccer
Six East Texas Baptist University women’s soccer student-athletes have earned the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District award. This is the first year that the CSC has changed the way for All-District selections are made with a 3.5 grade point average or higher. All award winners advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. CSC members no longer vote for All-District winners as all that are nominated make the All-District team.
Addison Funk (Bryant, Arkansas), Olivia Gallegos (Mesquite), Brianna Mickshaw (Katy), Kayla Nichols (Orange), Amy Pineda (Katy), and Sarah Ramos (Midland) were all named to the CSC Academic All-District team. They are the first student-athletes to make the Academic All-District team since Danica Saxon was on it in 2011. In the past, the Academic All-District selections were voted on as this is the first year of the new change where the student-athletes nominated automatically receive All-District.
ETBU finished the year at 8-8-2 and won their last two matches of the year.
Addison Funk | So. | Social Studies-Secondary Education | 3.66 GPA
ASC All-Academic…All-ASC second-team…ASC Defensive Player of the Week…72 saves with a 1.63 GAA and five combined shutouts
Olivia Gallegos | Sr. | Finance/Accounting | 3.94 GPA
ASC All-Academic…three-time All-ASC…All-ASC third-team…two-time All-ASC honorable mention…15 matches played…one goal, one assist, and three points…18 shots with 13 shots on goal.
Brianna Mickshaw | Gr. | Education & Mathematics | 3.80 GPA
Three-time ASC All-Academic…five-time All-ASC…two-time All-ASC first-team…All-ASC second-team…two-time All-ASC third team…ASC Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year…USC Region X third-team…20 career goals, 16 assists, and 56 points.
Kayla Nichols | Sr. | Nursing | 3.54 GPA
Two-time ASC All-Academic…two-time All-ASC…two-time All-ASC honorable mention…10 matches played…one goal, one assist, and three points…five shots with two on goal.
Amy Pineda | Sr. | Elementary Education | 3.79 GPA
Two-time ASC All-Academic…three-time All-ASC…All-ASC first-team…All-ASC second-team…All-ASC honorable mention…18 matches played…one goal and two points…nine career goals, one assist, and 19 points.
Sarah Ramos | So. | Biology | 3.64 GPA
ASC All-Academic…All-ASC second-team…ASC Offensive Player of the Week…16 matches played…led the team with five goals, four assists, and 14 points…19 shots on goal…had two goals and one assist vs. Southwestern for five points