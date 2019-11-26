Marshall City Commissioner Gail Beil submitted her resignation to Mayor Terri Brown Nov. 21.
Brown announced the resignation Tuesday morning, explaining that the law states that the resignation will be effective either eight days after its submission, or once it is accepted by the City Commission as a body.
"Since the City does not have a meeting scheduled until December, I expect her resignation to be effective on November 29," Brown said.
She said that she anticipates that the city will hold a special election to fill the vacant spot at it's next meeting.
"It has been my pleasure to work with Commissioner Beil, and I speak for the entire Commission and staff in wishing her a full and speedy recovery," Brown wrote.