Following the confirmation of a third positive COVID-19 case in Harrison County, Judge Chad Sims reissued a Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to a Communicable Disease that went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
The declaration, which is an extension of the one approved last Thursday, March 26, coincides with the mandatory-stay-at-home order that also went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, in conjunction with the city.
“Sheriff Tom McCool and Chief Deputy BJ Fletcher are asking Harrison County residents to heed the disaster plan and willfully comply with the shelter in place declaration, within their residence to help prevent the further spread of the communicable disease, COVID-19,” a press release from the sheriff’s office stated.
According to the declaration, the amendment was necessary because COVID-19 conditions continue to exist.
“Since March 26, additional persons in Harrison County have tested positive,” the declaration states. “In his March 22 press conference, the governor of Texas acknowledged that counties and cities may need to enact more stringent measures to address this public health emergency.”
To help slow the risk of the spread of the virus, and protect the most vulnerable in the community, while enabling essential services to continue, the declaration is required. The order is based on evidence of increasing occurrence of COVID-19 within the county and throughout the northeast Texas area, the declaration states.
Particularly with COVID-19 cases to the west border in Gregg County and numerous cases in the east border in Caddo Parish, county officials urge residents to stop all unnecessary travel.
“Governor Abbott has already issued an order limiting travel into Louisiana,” Judge Sims indicated. “Now the governor has also issued a stay-at-home directive that runs through the end of the month.”
Thus, all travel, except essential travel and essential activities are prohibited, at this time.
“All non-essential businesses will be required to close,” Judge Sims said. However, “residents may continue to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, take-out restaurants, etcetera, as needed.”
County officials said the Declaration is issued under the authority of the Texas Government Code 418.018(a) and authorizes the Emergency Management Plan for Harrison County.
To see a complete list of essential travel and activities highlighted in the Declaration of Disaster, visit the county’s website, www.harrisoncountytexas.org and the Texas Governor’s website regarding Coronavirus https://gov.texas.gov/coronavirus and https://gov.texas.gov/news/category/proclamation
“This order specifically designates the “Social Distancing” guidelines that should be strictly observed,” county officials said.