The Marshall alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host its annual Community Health Fair on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be held in the parking lot across from Marshall Manor Nursing Home at the corner of West Merritt and Elsie Streets.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is a private, nonprofit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world. The Marshall alumnae chapter (MAC) has been carrying out that mission since 1944.
Carter BloodCare will be on site to conduct a blood drive, so this is your chance if you are not usually available to donate blood when the unit is in the area. Additionally, area agencies, organizations and groups will provide COVID vaccines for youth and adults; provide HIV, HVC and syphilis testing; provide blood pressure and blood sugar (glucose) screenings; take your pulse, respiration, O2 Sat, temperature and weight. Information will be provided on health services available to East Texans including long term care/short term rehabilitation; making healthy choices; nutrition; safety; and voting. MAC will provide attendees with cards to record all screenings and vitals data.
There will be fun, games and many chances to receive prizes.