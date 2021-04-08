East Texas at 'enhanced' risk of severe weather Friday

The National Weather Service says much of East Texas is under an enhanced risk of severe weather Friday afternoon going into the overnight hours, including damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.
The area under enhanced risk runs in a line from Tyler to Panola County and all areas north in Texas, with the southern half of Rusk and Smith Counties falling under a slight risk.
"Severe thunderstorms, some of which will produce large hail, damaging thunderstorm wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible across the entire Four State Region Friday Afternoon through Friday Night ahead of another storm system," a hazardous weather outlook said. "Locally heavy rainfall can be expected with this storm system as well which could pose a flood threat across more flood prone areas of Deep East Texas, Northern Louisiana and South Central Arkansas."
The NWS said tornado potential is low, hail could reach golf-ball size and winds could reach up to 70-80 mph. Some locally-heavy rainfall is also a possibility, especially in Arkansas and Louisiana given rainfall earlier this week.
The NWS is also looking at additional thunderstorms that are possible into the next workweek, but the severe threat appears lower at this time.