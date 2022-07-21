East Texas Baptist University is seeking at least 50 participants for Project Healthy Hearts, a study that will assess passive leg elevation (PLE) influences on health. Through Project Healthy Hearts, research staff, school administration and project funders are working together to measure the health of our community.
Participants will be given an overall health evaluation at the university health clinic. In addition, these participants will be screened for any conditions that may skew data. If selected for the study, the participant will undergo initial testing to create baseline cardiac output and digestive function results. For one year, the participants will spend one hour a day in a passive leg elevation position. Every three months, the participant will be evaluated for overall health status, cardiac output, and digestive function. Participants will receive a $50 gift card for every assessment.
Participants in the study must:
- Be between 18-80 years of age
- Free of known cardiovascular disease or digestive disorders
Those interested in participating can learn more about the project and participation by visiting www.ETBU.edu/ProjectHealthyHearts or by coming to one of the following open enrollment sessions on ETBU’s camps:
- Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 3 to 8 p.m., Phillips Room in Bennett Student Commons
- Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon to 5 p.m., Phillips Room in Bennett Student Commons