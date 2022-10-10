East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students.
Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Highway 160 in Doddridge, Arkansas. APS said Dupree was traveling east on the road when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a building. Dupree was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. by Miller County Coroner Dakata Bloyd.
In a statement released Monday by ETBU, the school said it was deeply saddened by the news of Dupree’s death.
“Please pray for God to bring comfort and healing to the hearts of Garon’s family, friends and roommates,” the statement said. “It is heartbreaking to experience the loss of a precious life and member of the Tiger family. Garon was admired, respected and appreciated as a dear friend, roommate and fellow Tiger.”
Dupree’s obituary notes he was a member of First Baptist Church of Atlanta and an Eagle Scout.
“He was very accomplished at such a young age and was already a certified auto body technician, a certified welder and an electrical and instrumentation tech from Texarkana College,” his obituary said. “Garon was an avid bass fisherman and won angler of the year in 2020. He was about to accomplish his dream of getting his degree in criminal justice and psychology.
“Garon had a contagious sense of humor that made everyone around him laugh. No one could be in a bad mood around him. He loved serving the Lord at camps and mission work. He had an infectious smile that could light up any room and he loved telling his ‘stories.’”