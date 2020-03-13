bortigo@marshallnewsmessenger.com
With new information developing by the day, East Texas colleges, universities and school districts are updating their procedures to combat the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
East Texas Baptist University announced Thursday it will shift its instruction from the classroom to online and restrict access to the campus to only students, staff and ETBU community members.
Wiley College announced it has instructed students to leave the campus and return home beginning Monday, with class instruction being done online.
The growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 intensified this week after a case was confirmed in nearby Longview.
“In collaboration with health care and infectious disease consultants, ETBU has determined to move all courses online for the week of March 16-22,” the university said Thursday. “We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 conditions in our state and area during this period. At the present time, ETBU plans for on-campus classes to resume March 23.”
Athletic activities will not be open to fans and any staff or students who travel during spring break are required to undergo a health screening.
“The ETBU campus will be open to only university community members beginning Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 22,” the university said. “Anyone (faculty, staff or students) who returns to campus prior to March 23 will be required to undergo a health screening before coming on to the ETBU campus or Marshall Grand. Students, faculty and staff who were on campus during spring break will be required to undergo this health screening as well.”
Only essential ETBU staff and faculty will be on campus and nonessential staff will work remotely from home, the university said.
Wiley College said Wednesday the university was taking the drastic measures to keep students and staff safe.
“Due to the increasing concerns of the coronavirus epidemic, and after thoughtful consideration, we have thought it in the best interest of the Wiley College Community to cancel all on campus activities,” Wiley College officials said. “As recently as (Wednesday), there have been reported cases as nearby as Longview and two reported cases in Louisiana. As this situation rapidly unfolds, we want to ensure that we keep the safety of our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends at the forefront of our decision making. Albeit an unfortunate circumstance, precaution is our first priority.”
Wiley College is on spring break March 23-26.
East Texas public school districts also posted updates about what they’re doing to monitor the situation, with Hallsville, Marshall and Jefferson ISDs releasing similar statements.
“Marshall ISD regularly cleans and disinfects our classrooms, campus doors, student desks, water fountains, door knobs, school bus seating, locker rooms, student and staff restrooms, etc., each and every day,” district spokesman David Weaver said Wednesday. “At least once a week our custodial cleaning staff looks to deep clean the common surfaces in classrooms and offices.”
Weaver said all of the district’s trips are now under consideration.
“All out-of-district trips are being re-evaluated to determine if they pose an unnecessary risk to students or staff,” he said. “Depending on the destination or type of trip (contained areas or outdoor activity, etc.) these trips could potentially be cancelled or postponed. This is an action that is meant to be proactive and will continue until further notice.“
The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19, which originated in China, a pandemic on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, 32 Americans have died from coronavirus related complications, according to WHO.
U.S. President Donald Trump has restricted all air travel from China and Europe into the United States.