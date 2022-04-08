East Texas could see another round of severe weather Monday through Wednesday

An extended period of severe weather is possible late Monday through Wednesday of next week, the National Weather Service said.
"During this period, strong damaging wind gusts, large hail and a tornado threat will be possible," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook. "In addition to the severe weather threat, excessive heavy rainfall could result in a prolonged flood threat as well as across portions of the Four State Region."
Meteorologist Brandon Thorne, in a Thursday weather briefing, said East Texas would be under a "slight" risk of severe weather Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front pushes through the area.
Thorne said the forecast and outlook on severe weather would be updated as the front gets closer.
Thorne also said the extended rainfall is expected to help drought conditions, which exist across much of the region.
"Although we have seen some improvement to our drought conditions, we're still expecting those to continue throughout the next little while," he said. "The rain that we get on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday could bring some relief to that."