East Texas forecast calls for possible severe weather Saturday, hard freeze Monday

There's a chance of severe weather on Saturday as a cold front moves through this weekend, the National Weather Service said.
A hard freeze is also expected Monday morning, the NWS said.
Most of Harrison County and surrounding areas are under a "marginal" risk, while areas further east are under a "slight" risk from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. The NWS said the primary threats would be damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rainfall.
"Severe thunderstorms will be possible late on Friday, through Friday night and again into at least the first half of Saturday across portions of the Four State Region. Hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday. "Conditions are forecast to improve with the passage of a cold front Saturday into Saturday evening with much colder temperatures expected."
The overnight lows on Sunday morning are forecasted to range from the upper teens across southeast Oklahoma to near or below freezing across the remainder of the area, the NWS said.
"The coldest night should be Sunday night into Monday morning, where a hard freeze is likely across much of the Four State Region with low temperatures ranging in the middle teens near across portions of Southeast Oklahoma and Southwest Arkansas to the lower and middle 20s elsewhere," the NWS said.