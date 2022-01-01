There’s a chance of severe weather on Saturday as a cold front moves through this weekend, the National Weather Service said.
A hard freeze is also expected Monday morning, the NWS said.
Harrison County and surrounding areas are under a “slight” risk, while areas further east are under a “enhanced” risk from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. The NWS said the primary threats would be damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rainfall.
“Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop well in advance of a strong cold front that will move through the Four State Region Saturday into Saturday evening. Storms that develop ahead of the cold front will have the capability of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes.,” the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook on Friday. “The severe weather threat should end by late afternoon or early evening Saturday across the eastern third of Northern Louisiana.”
The overnight lows on Sunday morning are forecasted to range from the upper teens across southeast Oklahoma to the middle to lower 20s across the remainder of the area, the NWS said.
“The coldest temperatures with this airmass will be felt Sunday Night into early Monday Morning with overnight lows ranging from the middle teens across Southeast Oklahoma and portions of Southwest Arkansas to the lower and middle 20s elsewhere.” the NWS said.