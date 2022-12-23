A wind chill advisory ended Friday at noon, but a hard freeze warning will continue through Saturday at noon as the East Texas region experiences a blast of Arctic air over the Christmas weekend, the National Weather Service said Friday.
"Influence from the arrival of a very cold Arctic air mass will allow for temperatures to remain below freezing all day, with lows tonight falling into the teens, some near the single digits," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook Friday. "Winds this morning will allow for wind chill values to remain below zero, improving to the single digits by daybreak before settling in the low to mid teens this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 20s expected."
Afternoon temperatures on Saturday, will only climb into the lower and mid 30s, with the entire area finally climbing above freezing by Christmas afternoon, the NWS said.
"This warming trend will continue into next week, with near normal temperatures returning by Wednesday."
Low temperature reports for Friday morning included: Battiest, Oklahoma -1; Nashville, Arkansas 2; Homer 1N, Louisiana 3; Marshall 6; Jefferson 7; Lewisville, Arkansas 7; Ashdown, Arkansas 8; Calion 1N, Arkansas (Thatcher L&D) 8; Hallsville 8; Jonesville 8; Tyler, 8; Longview No. 2, Texas 8; Texarkana, Texas 8; Longview Fire Department 9; Mooringsport 1N, Louisiana (Caddo Lake) 9; Carthage 9; Mount Pleasant, 9; Shreveport (Southern Hills) 9; Nachtitoches, Louisiana 10; Mount Vernon 11; and Shreveport Regional Airport 11.
The highest wind reports over 30 mph as reported by 4:20 p.m. Dec. 22 were: Longview East Texas Regional Airport 46 mph; Shreveport Regional Airport 46 mph; Mount Pleasant 44 mph; Texarkana Regional Webb Field 44 mph; Tyler Pounds Regional Airport 41 mph; Lake Striker Rusk 40 mph; Barksdale AFB 40 mph; Idabel 39 mph; Shreveport Downtown 39 mph; El Dorado Goodwin Field Airport 39 mph; Lake Murvaul Panola 38 mph; Nacogdoches A L Mangham Jr R 38 mph; Old Country Acres 38 mph; Mineola/Quitman 37 mph; City Of Carthage 37 mph; Marshall 37 mph; Wake Village 36 mph; Red River 36 mph; Flint 35 mph; Clarksville 35 mph; Lufkin Angelina Airport 35 mph; Ralph C Weiser Field Airport 35 mph; Idabel 34 mph; Gilmer Muni 33 mph; Lumberjack 33 mph; Minden Airport 33 mph; De Queen J L Helms Airport 33 mph; Lufkin 32 mph; Natchitoches Airport 32 mph; Quitman 31 mph; Center 31 mph; Panola County Airport-Sharpe 31 mph; Nansco Farms 31 mph; Hall-Miller Municipal Airport 31 mph; Henderson 30 mph; Jacksonville 30 mph; and Manfield 30 mph.