All of East Texas faces a "slight" (2/5) risk of severe weather today, the National Weather Service said.
"Showers and thunderstorms are expected along a frontal boundary which will move moves across the region today," the NWS said in a hazardous weather briefing. "Some of these storms will be severe, with all modes of severe weather possible. Heavy rainfall will also remain a possibility, which could lead to localized flooding."
The NWS said yesterday it expected storms to begin in the area around 10 a.m. and continue until around 1 p.m.
For the rest of the week, dry weather is expected through Thursday, but the NWS said thunderstorms chances would return by Friday and through the weekend.