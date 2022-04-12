A severe weather threat is expected to increase Tuesday afternoon and overnight, the National Weather Service said.
That threat will continue into Wednesday.
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum, in a special weather briefing Tuesday morning, said the region is under a "slight" risk Tuesday. On Wednesday, a large "enhanced" risk stretches through the Panola, Harrison and Marion counties while the rest of East Texas is under a "slight" risk.
Woodrum said there is more of a hail threat early on Tuesday with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes possible Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Storms are expected to be in the area around 2 p.m. Tuesday, with the most severe storms expected to start hitting the area round 8 p.m. through midnight.
The East Texas area is under a "marginal" risk of flash flooding through Wednesday morning, and Woodrum said potential rainfall amounts would range from between 0.25 inches to half an inch in most of East Texas.
"Dry weather is expected on Thursday, but thunderstorm chances will return by Friday and through the upcoming weekend," according to a hazardous weather outlook issued Tuesday.