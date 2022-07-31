A planned event with Col. Martha McSally has been postponed, the East Texas Speakers Forum announced.
McSally was set to appear in Marshall on Aug. 4, but organizers said the event was being postponed “due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control.” A new date will be announced once it is finalized.
Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date or can be refunded by contacting Memorial City Hall at (903) 934-7992.
Col Martha McSally (ret.) is America’s first female combat fighter pilot and the first woman to command a fighter squadron and a former U.S. representative and senator. She is the forum’s second speaker guest, following in the footsteps of former President George W. Bush.
The East Texas Speakers Forum is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization governed by a board of directors made up of volunteers. The founding board members represent Christus Health, LeTourneau University, Longview News-Journal, Texas Bank and Trust, Tyler Morning Telegraph and the University of Texas at Tyler. Since 2019, the organization has organized and hosted events in East Texas featuring speakers who educate, engage and enrich communities culturally.