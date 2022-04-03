East Texas under 'enhanced' risk of severe weather Monday

Much of East Texas is under an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather Monday, the National Weather Service said.
Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.
"Thunderstorm chances will return to Southeast Oklahoma and portions of Northeast Texas Monday morning," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook. "However, the chances for thunderstorms will increase significantly Monday night and into early Tuesday morning as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms develops and moves eastward across the entire area."
The NWS said thunderstorms would persist into the daytime hours of Tuesday across the eastern portion of the Ark-La-Tex region, but the threat of severe weather would diminish by early Tuesday morning.