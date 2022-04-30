East Texas under 'slight' risk of severe weather Saturday

Scattered thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front and could mean some severe weather for East Texas this afternoon and tonight, the National Weather Service said Saturday morning.
"While we are not expecting any widespread severe weather, an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon with gusty winds being the main threat," the NWS said in a hazardous weather alert.
Panola, Harrison, Marion, most of Rusk and parts of Shelby County were under a "slight" risk (2/5) for severe weather, while counties further west were under a "marginal" risk (1/5). The NWS said the primary threats are damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail. The tornado potential is low, but they said an isolated tornado could not be ruled out.
"The severe weather threat should diminish after midnight," the NWS said.
Starting on Sunday, the NWS said thunderstorms would return to the four-state area with a very weak system.
"Keep in mind while enjoying the great outdoors: If thunder roars, go indoors. Monday will see a stronger upper trough on approach with likewise stronger thunderstorms, some may become severe late Monday and into the overnight hours," the NWS said. "Thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through midweek until our next cool front on Thursday."