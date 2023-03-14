East Texas is under a "slight" risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours, the National Weather Service said.
"There will be a chance for severe thunderstorms late Thursday through Thursday night across most of the Four State Region," the NWS said. "Large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible."
The slight risk area covers all of East Texas. The NWS said there is a also a slight risk of excessive heavy rainfall in Rusk County, Panola County, Harrison County, the southeast portion of Gregg County and the very eastern part of Marion County beginning Thursday.
Heavy rainfall may impact low-lying and poor drainage areas. The NWS was reminding residents to turn around and not drive on flooded roads.