Reba Godfrey is the new District 5 representative on the Marshall City Council, according to unofficial election results released Sunday morning.
Godfrey won 245 votes, or 63.97 percent, compared to Ken Moon's 49 votes, or 12.79 percent, and Veronique Ramirez's 89 votes, or 23.24 percent.
Results are not official until they are canvassed.
Also in Harrison County:
- In the Waskom ISD race, Danny Cox took home 34.69 percent of the vote, 179 votes, compared to Jarrad Maxwell's 30.04 percent, or 155 votes; Dane Loyd's 20.16 percent of the vote, or 104 votes; and Linda Bond's 15.12 percent of the vote, or 78 votes.
- In New Diana ISD, where the district spans several counties, Harrison County voters were 82.61 percent against Bond Proposition A, with 19 votes cast, and 17.39 percent for it, with four votes cast.
- New Diana ISD voters in Harrison County were against Bond Proposition B, with 81.82 percent, or 18 people, voting against and 18.18 percent, or four people, voting for it.
- For the Ore City school board, which spans several counties, only one Harrison County vote was cast. That went to Virginia Harris. Megan Leath, Tracy Copeland Berryman and Bobby Byrd received no votes here.
- Harrison County voters living in the City of Longview favored Proposition A, with 56.72 percent of voters, or 38 people, for it and 43.28 percent, or 29 people, against it.
- In the statewide Proposition 1 election, voters were for it. 88.20 percent, or 2,122 people, voted for compared to 11.80 percent, or 284 people, against.
- In the statewide Proposition 2 election, voters were for it. 1,983 people, or 82.38 percent, voted for compared to 424 people, or 17.62 percent, against.
Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette said they had 2,196 in person votes this election and 281 mail voters for a total of 2,477 votes.
Harrison County has three provisional ballots that are rejected or pending and 19 mail ballots that are rejected or pending. The county also reported 148 mail ballots returned or pending voter action.
New Diana ISD Bond
A New Diana ISD bond measure totaling $23.76 million was rejected Saturday by district voters in several counties.
The package was broken into two propositions.
The first, totaling $23.21 million, would have funded renovations and repairs to the high school gym, the band hall, annex building, high school and site repairs. The second proposition, for $550,000, would have covered proposed new tennis courts and softball field press box.
According to results from Assistant Superintendent Greg Pope, Proposition A had 327 votes for and 393 against, and Proposition B had 327 for and 394 against.
The measures would have meant a 31-cent property tax hike for New Diana ISD homeowners, from 12.5 cents per $100 valuation to 43.5 cents per $100 valuation.
Superintendent Carl Key previously said the district hired Huckabee & Associates consultants as part of its effort to create a strategic plan. Huckabee performed an inspection and recommended improvements that needed to be addressed based on infrastructure and growth.
Key said an area on the high school campus next to the cafeteria that once held tennis courts is now a courtyard, and because of infrastructure problems caused by erosion over the years, the courtyard area has started to slide off the hill. The bond would have converted the courtyard into a green space for students to use.
He added that the slipping courtyard has been an ongoing issue since he arrived at the district almost 10 years ago.
The campus does not have tennis courts, and players use green boards in the courtyard to practice, along with borrowing Ore City ISD’s courts to play on, Key previously said. The bond would have supplemented the construction of new tennis courts on the high school campus.
Key referred to the stalls being used as concession stands as “shacks” due to their condition and described them as being in “horrible shape.”
The band hall, which is adjacent to the concession stands, also would have been expanded.
The bond would have funded two new facilities and a parking lot. The first facility would have been be a new gym near the football stadium that would have a visitor football parking lot adjacent to it. The parking lot was initially proposed in a 2014 bond package that failed, Key said.
The second facility would have been a new press box at the girls’ softball field.
Drainage issues at the campus also would have been addressed, Key said.
Officials said if the package failed, the board would reassess the district’s next move.