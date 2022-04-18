Three people are vying for the District 5 seat on the Marshall City Council: Reba Godfrey, Ken Moon and Veronique Ramirez.
District 5 is composed of the majority of the west side of Marshall city limits, with its eastern most boundary being FM 1997 down to North Grove Street, and the southernmost boundary at Garden Oaks Drive.
The general election for City Council Districts 5, 6 and 7 will be held on Saturday, May 7, at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. South. Early voting will be held at the Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St., from April 25 through April 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 2 through May 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The News Messenger will hold a candidate forum on Thursday, April 21 at the Marshall Public Library where all three District 5 candidates will be given the opportunity to hear from candidates about issues that affect the city. The event is free and open to the public and will immediately be followed by a meet and greet with the candidates.
Meet the Candidates
Ken Moon said that his dedication to community, and interest in public service, that has him running for office.
In fact, it’s something that Moon say’s runs in his blood, with his father, L.A. Moon being the first Black person in Marshall to run for a spot on the City Council, though he did not win his race.
“I have a true passion for serving, that is something that my Dad instilled in me,” Moon said, “It does feel like it would all come full circle.”
Veronique Ramirez wants to put her experience and enthusiasm to work for the Marshall community.
“I believe what qualifies me to be the best candidate for District 5 speaks for itself in my experience in serving the city, my genuine participation in working with local organizations and community members, and my involvement in supporting and attending local events and City Council meetings,” Ramirez said.
Reba Godfrey is running for office because she wants to take care of the neighborhood she has lived in all of her life.
“I want to run for city council because I believe in neighborhood renewal,” Godfrey said, “We need better streets, better lighting, a pool for the elderly. There are a lot of things that need done in District 5.”
