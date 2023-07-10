No one was injured in an electrical fire at the Pirkey Power Plant building on July 6, the Hallsville Fire Department said.
Firefighters were called around 11:45 a.m. July 6 to the Pirkey Power Plant for a reported fire inside a building.
"Crews arrived to find a multi story building with smoke coming from inside the building, workers stated some sort of electrical fire inside the building and was to much smoke for them to see," HFD reported. "They also stated the power was shut off. Crews entered and found a 13,000 volt box had caught fire."
HFD said the fire was extinguished and smoke was removed from two floors of the building. HFD respond with two fire engines, one tender and one support vehicle. Assistance was also requested from Harrison County ESD 4, which responded with one tender and one support vehicle.