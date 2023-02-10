329107680_698587745330660_1128757213008336458_n.jpg
Elysian Fields High School Jacket Band students Jacob McCray, LeBron Simmons and Drew Simms all earned Ones at contest Friday in Gilmer and are advancing to state.

