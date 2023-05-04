The Elysian Fields High School UIL calculator team placed second as a team at regionals last weekend and qualified for the state meet as the wild card team. Congratulations to team members Talan Crain, Keely Goelden, Jacob McCray, Drew Simms and coach Lexi Commander on another job well done.
Elysian Fields High School team qualifies for state UIL academic meet
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Hallsville ISD becomes first ever high school Invited to NAPTA Troubleshooting Skills competition
- Police Reports: May 2, 2023
- Four candidates running for three at-large Waskom ISD seats
- Missing Longview man found dead in Marion County
- To Your Good Health: Inflamed hemorrhoid shouldn't be treated at home
- Marshall federal jury orders Samsung to pay $303.15 million for patent infringement
- Elizabeth Hurley Jumps on the 'No Pants' Trend for Leggy New Pic
- Marshall Ques honor librarians with lunch during National Library Week
- Ben Shapiro: Palestinian Arab Terrorism and The West's Moral Apathy
- Louraiseal McDonald: How mindful are you?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.