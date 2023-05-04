343215367_1522582011601012_5071079036084303897_n.jpg
The Elysian Fields High School UIL calculator team placed second as a team at regionals last weekend and qualified for the state meet as the wild card team. Congratulations to team members Talan Crain, Keely Goelden, Jacob McCray, Drew Simms and coach Lexi Commander on another job well done.

 Contributed Photo

